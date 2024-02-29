Four-star Peach State EDGE planning return visit to the Swamp

Florida continues to pursue one of the top edge rushers in the recruiting class of 2025, Isaiah Gibson out of Warner Robins, Georgia.

According to Gators Online, Gibson could visit the University of Florida on both unofficial and official visits over the coming months.

“I don’t have anything set in stone, but I plan on getting down there 100 percent,” Gibson said. “I like the environment and coaching staff. Also, I love the way coach Napier coaches, like, honestly. The way he takes care of the players, I love everything about Florida, honestly.”

In-state Georgia is the favorite to land Gibson, but Florida is working its way up his list. Fellow Georgia native Peyton Joseph’s recent commitment to Florida has helped Gibson warm up to the Orange and Blue, too.

“We are really close and have been playing against each other since we were little,” he said. “He didn’t play last year because of the transfer rules, but this year has to be the year we have the matchup between us.”

Gibson is a consensus four-star recruit ranked the highest by On3 at No. 24 overall and No. 2 among edge rushers in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which considered all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 56 overall and No. 6 at his position.

