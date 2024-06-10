4-star OT Ziyare Addison commits to Oregon following official visit

The Oregon Ducks started the week of on a high note, landing a commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison, who just took an official visit to Eugene over the weekend.

Addison is rated by 247Sports as the No. 140 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 14 OT in the nation.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Addison is a big body that is coming to Oregon all the way from Florida. He is a great pickup for offensive line coach A’lique Terry, who obviously made a strong impression over the weekend during the visit.

With the addition of Addison, the Ducks now have the No. 22 class in the nation for the 2025 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire