4-star OT taking a closer look at Florida after official visit

Copperas Cove (Texas) offensive tackle Michael Uini made his first visit to the University of Florida over the weekend, and it wasn’t any ordinary trip to the Swamp.

Uini spent three days on campus for an official visit, and meeting the players and coaches went really well, according to Gators Online. He said that the trip “exceeded expectations,” and he has Florida moving up the chain in his recruitment.

“Florida’s up there,” Uini said. “I definitely loved it and my family as well. We all loved the OV, especially for the first time.”

Uini has only been on one other official visit to Clemson, but experiencing things first-hand has him accelerating his commitment timeline. Initially planned for early September, Uini is now looking at late July or early August to make his pledge.

He’ll be by Alabama, Georgia and Michigan throughout June, but the Gators are looking to get him back in town after all of that. Uini is looking at July 29 for that trip, according to GO, but the date isn’t locked in just yet.

Uini would be a massive addition to Florida’s offensive line, literally. He’s 6-foot-7-inches tall and 275 pounds. Billy Napier has always looked for size in his linemen, and in many ways, Uini is the ideal specimen for his offense.

A consensus four-star recruit, ESPN is the highest on him of the four major recruiting services. He cracks the top 100 there at No. 64 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 4 among offensive tackles.

The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four services, has him at No. 148 overall and No. 10 at his position.

