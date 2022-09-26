4-star OT Spencer Fano names Ducks among final 4 teams ahead of official visit
The offensive line has been the talk of the town for the Oregon Ducks after they went yet another game without allowing a sack, now standing as the only unit in the nation to achieve that stat through four games.
It seems that OL play is having a positive impact on recruiting, as well.
On Sunday afternoon, 4-star OT Spencer Fano announced his final four schools, with the Ducks firmly in the mix. Fano, who ranks as the No. 7 OT and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class, is scheduled to take an official visit to Eugene this coming weekend for the game against the Stanford Cardinal.
It appears that the Ducks are in a solid position to land the elite blue-chip talent. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Oregon has an 88.8%% chance to land Fano, holding a massive edge over the Utah Utes.
There is not yet a public timeline for Fano to make his decision.
Film
Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
95
UT
OT
Rivals
4
5.8
UT
OT
ESPN
4
81
UT
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
92
UT
OT
247 Composite
4
0.9423
UT
OT
Vitals
Hometown
Provo, Utah
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
270 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on February 16, 2021
Will take official visit to Oregon on October 1, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Michigan Wolverines
BYU Cougars
Utah Utes
