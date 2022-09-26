4-star OT Spencer Fano names Ducks among final 4 teams ahead of official visit

The offensive line has been the talk of the town for the Oregon Ducks after they went yet another game without allowing a sack, now standing as the only unit in the nation to achieve that stat through four games.

It seems that OL play is having a positive impact on recruiting, as well.

On Sunday afternoon, 4-star OT Spencer Fano announced his final four schools, with the Ducks firmly in the mix. Fano, who ranks as the No. 7 OT and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class, is scheduled to take an official visit to Eugene this coming weekend for the game against the Stanford Cardinal.

It appears that the Ducks are in a solid position to land the elite blue-chip talent. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Oregon has an 88.8%% chance to land Fano, holding a massive edge over the Utah Utes.

There is not yet a public timeline for Fano to make his decision.

Film

Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 UT OT Rivals 4 5.8 UT OT ESPN 4 81 UT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 UT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9423 UT OT

Vitals

Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on February 16, 2021

Will take official visit to Oregon on October 1, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

BYU Cougars

Utah Utes

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Spencer Fano (@FanoSpencer) is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 270 OT from Provo, UT is ranked as the Top OL in the West. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/AJQshkFHm1 pic.twitter.com/8u3g7xiCi6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire