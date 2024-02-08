4-star OT Robert Bourdon follows head coach Mike Elko from Duke and signs with Texas A&M
After decommitting from Duke on Jan. 22, 4-star offensive tackle Robert Bourdon followed head coach Mike Elko to College Station as he immediately chose Texas A&M and made the choice official on Wednesday.
“Robbie Bourdon is an offensive lineman from Collierville High School in Collierville, Tennessee,” Elko said at his press conference Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, a kid that we were very familiar with, had committed to coach Cushing and I back at Duke, decided to postpone his signing in December, we were able to get him out in January for a visit and able to get that one over the line.
“I think he’s an extremely athletic offensive lineman, he’s a lacrosse player, has really good feet, has a really big frame and I think he projects to be a really good offensive tackle for us, so really excited for that.”
Breaking down our newest Aggies
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2024
Bourdon is 6-foot-6 and 292 pounds. He had 27 total offers, six campus visits and two coach visits. On Feb. 2, Bourdon posted a photo to X of him with Elko, offensive line coach Adam Cushing and associate head coach & running backs coach Trooper Taylor.
Thank you @CoachMikeElko @CoachTroop_ and @CoachCushing for coming to visit!
— Robert Bourdon (@Robert3bourdon) February 2, 2024
The Tennessee native is one of three players signed by Texas A&M on national signing day 2024 along with 5-star athlete Terry Bussey and 4-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman.
✍️ SIGNED ✍️
Gig ‘Em, @Robert3Bourdon 👍 #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/E3H2CFjlR5
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2024
