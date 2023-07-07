4-star OT Nyier Daniels commits to UGA football

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to reel in big, talented offensive linemen in the class of 2024. Georgia’s most recent commitment is from four-star offensive tackle recruit Nyier Daniels.

Daniels selected the defending back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs over Florida State, Texas and Rutgers.

Who is Nyier Daniels?

Daniels has been invited to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC. The big offensive tackle plays football for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound blocker is a member of the class of 2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel is ranked as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the class of 2024 and the second-rated recruit in New Jersey. Daniels, who has climbed up the recruiting rankings, is the No. 163 recruit in the 2024 cycle.

The four-star offensive tackle plays on the same high school team as wide receiver Quincy Porter, who also holds a scholarship offer from Georgia. The Bergen Catholic standout was impressed on his summer official visit to the University of Georgia on June 16.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have 25 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the top rated class in the SEC and the country. The Dawgs are off to a strong start in July. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels is hot on the recruiting trail right now.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who previously coached at Rutgers, does a fantastic job of recruiting elite talent in New Jersey.

Advertisement

The four-star offensive tackle announced his commitment to UGA via Twitter:

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Nyier Daniels has Committed to Georgia! The 6’8 370 OT from Oradell, NJ chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Florida State, and Rutgers He is the 3rd commit in 3 days, adding to UGA’s No. 1 Class 🐶https://t.co/s2feGKd0hT pic.twitter.com/Jhklpu6w0d — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 7, 2023

More!

Another Georgia football player cited for high speed driving SEC class of 2024 recruiting rankings after UGA's hot start to July Highlights: Georgia DL commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye UGA Twitter celebrates another elite commit in Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 4-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye commits to Georgia football

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire