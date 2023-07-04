4-star OT Nyier Daniels pushes back commitment date

Elite offensive tackle recruit Nyier Daniels is expected to announce where he will play college football on July 7. Daniels previously was set to commit on July 4.

The Georgia Bulldogs, per 247Sports, are expected to land a commitment from the 6-foot-8, 340 pound offensive lineman. Daniels will decide among Florida State, Georgia, Texas and Rutgers.

Nyier Daniels plays football for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. Daniels is a member of the class of 2024. He’s ranked as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the class of 2024 and the No. 2 recruit in New Jersey. Daniels, who has sharply risen up recruiting rankings, is the No. 163 recruit in the 2024 cycle.

Daniels plays on the same high school team as wide receiver Quincy Porter, who also has a scholarship offer from Georgia.

The Bergen Catholic standout recently spoke with Kristian Dyer from Rutgers Wire about his summer official visits, which included a June 16 visit to the University of Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have over 20 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the top rated class in the country. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who has a lot of ties in the area, does a great job of recruiting elite talent in New Jersey.

The four-star offensive tackle set his commitment date via Twitter:

July 7th is my commitment date 😁 — Nyier Daniels (@Nyiergbg) June 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire