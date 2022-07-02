4-star OT names top schools list with only SEC teams

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Tyree Adams is planning to play college football in the SEC. Adams is a member of the class of 2023 and plays high school football for St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tyree Adams considers his top four schools to be LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Florida. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle has scholarship offers from Georgia, Michigan, Indiana, Penn State, Texas A&M and Florida among others.

Adams is ranked as the No. 209 prospect in the rising senior class. He is the No. 21 offensive tackle and the No. 14 recruit in Louisiana.

Adams played right tackle for much of his junior season at St. Augustine. The talented offensive tackle is very mobile and is a sturdy pass blocker that can get to the second level in the run game.

Adams’ recruiting stock has recently risen significantly. Georgia offered the four-star offensive tackle on April 16, 2022.

First-year head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers should have an advantage recruiting Adams. Kelly has an excellent history of developing offensive line talent and LSU is the school of choice for most of the top talent within the state.

Tyree Adams announced his top four schools via Twitter:

