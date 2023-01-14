4-star OT Michael Uini names top schools

Talented four-star offensive tackle recruit Michael Uini has named his top 10 schools to kick off 2023. Uini, who is the No. 112 recruit in his class, is a member of the class of 2024.

Uini plays high school football for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. Copperas Cove is located about an hour north of Austin. The four-star is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 player in Texas in the junior class.

Michael Uini considers Georgia, TCU, Michigan, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Baylor, and Florida to be his top 10 schools.

The four-star offensive tackle is a good student. Uini already has scholarship offers from top college football programs like Nebraska, USC, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Alabama. Uini has been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game and the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman took an unofficial visit to Georgia on July 30. The Copperas Cove star left his visit with an offer from the Bulldogs. Uini has taken recent visits to Texas, Oklahoma, and USC.

Uini announced his top schools via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire