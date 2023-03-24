4-star OT Max Anderson puts Ducks among top schools
The Oregon Ducks continue to pick up steam when it comes to recruiting on the offensive line front. While the Ducks picked up a prediction to land 4-star OT Bennett Warren earlier in the week, they now just landed in the top 8 schools for 4-star OT Max Anderson as well.
Anderson is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 199 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 13 offensive tackle. He also listed schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia among his final schools.
Currently, there is a prediction from 247Sports for him to end up committing to the Michigan Wolverines.
We will see over the coming months if he ends up taking a trip out to Eugene to check out the Ducks.
Max Anderson’s Recruiting Profile
Top 8️⃣… where’s home? pic.twitter.com/GbmQyUx0Bv
— 𝙼𝚊𝚡 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@MaxAnders0n1) March 23, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
OT
247Sports Composite
4
0.9245
TX
OT
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
OT
ESPN
4
81
TX
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
91
TX
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
300 pounds
Hometown
Frisco, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on February 9, 2023
Has not yet taken a visit to Eugene
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oklahoma Sooners
Arkansas Razorbacks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
Tennessee Volunteers
Highlights