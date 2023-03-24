4-star OT Max Anderson puts Ducks among top schools

The Oregon Ducks continue to pick up steam when it comes to recruiting on the offensive line front. While the Ducks picked up a prediction to land 4-star OT Bennett Warren earlier in the week, they now just landed in the top 8 schools for 4-star OT Max Anderson as well.

Anderson is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 199 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 13 offensive tackle. He also listed schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia among his final schools.

Currently, there is a prediction from 247Sports for him to end up committing to the Michigan Wolverines.

We will see over the coming months if he ends up taking a trip out to Eugene to check out the Ducks.

Max Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 TX OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9245 TX OT Rivals 4 5.8 TX OT ESPN 4 81 TX OT On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 300 pounds Hometown Frisco, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on February 9, 2023

Has not yet taken a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oklahoma Sooners

Arkansas Razorbacks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire