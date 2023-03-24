4-star OT Max Anderson puts Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks continue to pick up steam when it comes to recruiting on the offensive line front. While the Ducks picked up a prediction to land 4-star OT Bennett Warren earlier in the week, they now just landed in the top 8 schools for 4-star OT Max Anderson as well.

Anderson is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 199 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 13 offensive tackle. He also listed schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia among his final schools.

Currently, there is a prediction from 247Sports for him to end up committing to the Michigan Wolverines.

We will see over the coming months if he ends up taking a trip out to Eugene to check out the Ducks.

Max Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

90

TX

OT

247Sports Composite

4

0.9245

TX

OT

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

OT

ESPN

4

81

TX

OT

On3 Recruiting

4

91

TX

OT

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

300 pounds

Hometown

Frisco, Texas

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on February 9, 2023

  • Has not yet taken a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Tennessee Volunteers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories