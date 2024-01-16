4-star OT Mason Short decommits from Alabama after visiting UGA

Four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short has decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Short decommitted from Alabama after visiting the University of Georgia and several days after Nick Saban retired. Short was part of a massive recruiting weekend for the Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have been aggressively recruiting against Alabama since Nick Saban’s retirement. The Bulldogs have already gained a commitment from Alabama transfer Jake Pope. Additionally, Georgia plucked Alabama’s cornerbacks coach away from their staff.

Georgia offered a scholarship to Mason Short in April 2022 and have continued to actively pursue the talented in-state offensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound interior offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 159 player in the class of 2025. Short is considered the No. 8 interior offensive lineman and the No. 20 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a junior.

The talented offensive tackle announced his decommitment from Alabama via social media:

BREAKING: Four-Star OL Mason Short (2025) tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama The 6’6 315 OL from Evans, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since April Holds a total of 20 Offershttps://t.co/hQO7xtZMkR pic.twitter.com/NwXcHgSmsb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2024

The talented offensive line recruit had been committed to Alabama since April of 2023. Georgia is looking to take advantage of Nick Saban’s departure on the recruiting trail and so far, so good for the Dawgs.

