4-star OT Marques Easley commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Marques Easley has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Easley committed to Georgia over Tennessee, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

Marques Easley, who is a member of the class of 2024, plays high school football for Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle is the fifth-ranked recruit in Illinois in the rising senior class. Easley is the No. 261 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 21 offensive tackle.

The lengthy offensive tackle also plays basketball. Marques Easley holds numerous scholarship offers including offers from Michigan, Florida, Oregon, and USC.

Easley has great mobility. He primarily played left tackle for Kankakee as a junior.

Georgia football is off to a red hot start with the class of 2024. The Bulldogs already have 26 total commitments and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Marques Easley announced his commitment to the University of Georgia and thanked his support network in an awesome video via Twitter:

