4-star OT Isaiah Garcia puts Ducks among top schools

If things break the right way over the next few months, A’lique Terry could be bringing in an elite haul of offensive linemen — tackles in particular — during his first year recruiting as the Oregon Ducks offensive line coach.

The Ducks already have 4-star Fox Crader, 3-star Devin Brooks, and 3-star Trent Ferguson in the fold, and they are in a great spot to add 5-star Brandon Baker and 4-star JacQawn McRoy over the coming weeks as well. The Ducks are also favored to land 4-star Preston Taumua as well.

Now they can add 4-star OT Isaiah Garcia to the list of potential additions as well. Garcia announced his final four schools on Wednesday, including the Ducks alongside the likes of USC, Utah, and Stanford. The Utes currently hold the only Crystal Ball for Garcia on 247Sports, while Stanford has a commanding lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Garcia is rated by 247Sports as the No. 19 OT and No. 219 overall player in the 2024 class.

A lot of names are expected to come off the board throughout the month of July, so we will see where the Ducks can pick up a few players and fortify their front line for the future.

