4-Star OT Garrett Sexton commits to Penn State

It may be NFL draft week but for James Franklin and his staff the work never stops when it comes to building a winner. They skipped the coffee and started their work week by getting a commitment from 4-star Wisconsin offensive tackle recruit Garrett Sexton.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound recruit decided to commit to Penn State over Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. He visited Penn State in March and had recently completed a visit to Oklahoma. Despite that visit and the pressure from his home state Wisconsin Badgers, he decided to head to State College to continue his football career.

Sexton is the 11th player to commit to Penn State as a part of their 2024 recruiting class that currently ranks eighth nationally and third in the Big Ten according to 247 Sports. He joins Donovan Harbour who committed last week as the second player to be in the class from the state of Wisconsin. They could add a third with running back Corey Smith set to announce his decision on Friday as he is currently crystal balled to Penn State.

In the 2024 class at his position, Sexton joins Cooper Cousins and Caleb Breweras offensive tackles who will be coming to State College. Penn State may have to thank Olu Fashanufor spotlighting the position as the top-ranked NFL prospect at the position heading into the 2024 NFL draft.

