This 4-star OT will make his first trip to the Swamp in September

Florida football is still looking to add to the class of 2023 and a blue-chip offensive lineman is still on the wishlist for Billy Napier and Co.

Four-star Highland (Gilbert, Arizona) offensive tackle Caleb Lomu is one of the recent additions to the Gators’ recruiting board, and he’s expected to make it to Gainesville in early September for the season opener against Utah, according to 247Sports. The unofficial visit is essentially an audition for one of the final two official visits Lomu has left. He took trips to Arizona, Utah and Cal in June, and Oregon has started pushing hard for one as well.

Lomu doesn’t have a decision timeline set just yet, so a successful visit to UF could help Florida jump up his list in a hurry. Of course, the opposite is always possible, and Florida could easily be out of the race as quickly as it got into things, but that seems unlikely if Lomu is willing to travel across the country to meet with the Gators at this point in his recruitment.

The Gators have just two offensive line commits in the class of 2023 right now: four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and three-star offensive tackle Bryce Lovett. The 247Sports composite ranks Lomu No. 197 overall in the class and No. 21 among offensive tackles.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire