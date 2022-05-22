4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Don Bosco is one of the top high school football programs in the nation. In fact, the New Jersey powerhouse has sent a dozen players to the NFL, including five active players.

The Don Bosco star has scholarship offers from many of the top schools across the country including Florida, Wisconsin and Clemson. Bisontis has taken recent visits to many of his top schools.

Who are the top schools in contention for New Jersey’s top-ranked recruit?

No longer in Bisontis's top schools

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas, Miami, and Ohio State are no longer among Bisontis’s top schools. The trio all made his top eight on April 2.

Top school: Michigan State Spartans

Chase Bisontis considers Michigan State to be among his top schools. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle visited the Spartans on March 26.

Top school: LSU Tigers

The four-star offensive tackle visited Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on April 11. Kelly typically does an excellent job of recruiting and developing players in the trenches.

Story continues

Will Bisontis commit to playing in the SEC? He has three SEC schools in his top five.

Top School: Georgia Bulldogs

Chase Bisontis visited Georgia on April 21 and considers the Bulldogs to be among his top schools. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels will play a key factor in Bisontis’s recruitment.

Top school: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers fans showed a ton of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JgJ3YIogCi — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) March 6, 2022

Can Rutgers keep the top-ranked recruit in New Jersey home? Chase Bisontis has visited the Scarlet Knights several times and would be a major addition to their class of 2023. It has been a longtime since Rutgers has signed the best recruit in New Jersey.

Top school: Texas A&M Aggies

Don Bosco Prep junior lineman Chase Bisontis on August 9, 2021. Amy Newman/NorthJersey.com

Chase Bisontis considers Texas A&M to be among his top five schools. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are one of the top recruiting programs in the country.

1

1