4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Don Bosco is one of the top high school football programs in the nation. In fact, the New Jersey powerhouse has sent a dozen players to the NFL, including five active players.
The Don Bosco star has scholarship offers from many of the top schools across the country including Florida, Wisconsin and Clemson. Bisontis has taken recent visits to many of his top schools.
Who are the top schools in contention for New Jersey’s top-ranked recruit?
No longer in Bisontis's top schools
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Texas, Miami, and Ohio State are no longer among Bisontis’s top schools. The trio all made his top eight on April 2.
Top school: Michigan State Spartans
Had a great time at MSU! ⚪️🟢 @CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker @JalenBerger pic.twitter.com/4I1GJ3PDxD
— Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) March 26, 2022
Chase Bisontis considers Michigan State to be among his top schools. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle visited the Spartans on March 26.
Top school: LSU Tigers
Had a great time in Baton Rouge! 💛💜 @coachbraddavis @JordanArcement @PGuy_77 @CoachBrianKelly @iRecruitDaBoot @CoachJoeSloan pic.twitter.com/oiueniRz3u
— Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) April 11, 2022
The four-star offensive tackle visited Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on April 11. Kelly typically does an excellent job of recruiting and developing players in the trenches.
Will Bisontis commit to playing in the SEC? He has three SEC schools in his top five.
Top School: Georgia Bulldogs
Had at Great Time in Athens‼️ #GoDawgs @SSearels @FranBrownUGA @danzey53 @KirbySmartUGA @CoachEGordon @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/V7PT7BuXqu
— Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) April 21, 2022
Chase Bisontis visited Georgia on April 21 and considers the Bulldogs to be among his top schools. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels will play a key factor in Bisontis’s recruitment.
Top school: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers fans showed a ton of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JgJ3YIogCi
— Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) March 6, 2022
Can Rutgers keep the top-ranked recruit in New Jersey home? Chase Bisontis has visited the Scarlet Knights several times and would be a major addition to their class of 2023. It has been a longtime since Rutgers has signed the best recruit in New Jersey.
Top school: Texas A&M Aggies
Don Bosco Prep junior lineman Chase Bisontis on August 9, 2021. Amy Newman/NorthJersey.com
Chase Bisontis considers Texas A&M to be among his top five schools. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are one of the top recruiting programs in the country.
