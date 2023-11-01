4-star OT Carter Lowe names top five schools

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Carter Lowe has named his top five schools. Lowe’s top five schools are Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

Carter Lowe is ranked as the No. 13 offensive tackle in the class of 2025 and the sixth-best player in Ohio. The Whitmire offensive lineman is the No. 149 recruit in the nation. Lowe plays high school football for Whitmire High School in Toledo, Ohio.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle received a scholarship offer from Georgia football in May 2023.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football hold verbal pledges from multiple elite recruits in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in the 2025 recruiting cycle including one from five-star offensive tackle Micah Debose.

It is always tough to recruit against Ohio State for the top recruits in Ohio. The Buckeyes typically do an excellent job of keeping much of Ohio’s best talent. 247Sports favors Ohio State to gain a commitment from Carter Lowe.

Lowe announced his top schools via social media:

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Carter Lowe is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 310 OT from Toledo, OH is ranked as a Top 15 OT in the 2025 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/8P4sq3AwXl pic.twitter.com/I0ESmD4nvY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 31, 2023

We’ll provide further updates as Carter Lowe’s recruitment develops.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire