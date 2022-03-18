4-star OT and Alabama recruiting target Payton Kirkland trims schools down to 5

Alabama has a few prospects on the board for the 2023 recruiting class at the offensive tackle position, a position that Nick Saban and co. have recruited very well in past years.

One of them, a 6-7, 325-pound four-star tackle from Orlando, FL has garnered attention from several schools and has accrued a grand total of 64 scholarship offers from many of the nation’s top programs.

The Dr. Phillips standout ranks as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Kirkland has said of Saban and the staff at Alabama, “I love coach Wolford and the culture he has when it comes to the offensive line. I feel like he had the best offensive line in college football last year. He’s a very experienced coach. Coach Saban is the best coach of all time so, regardless of if coach Wolford leaves or not, he’ll always hire a great coach. I’ll probably take my official visit there the third week of June.”

On3 Sports’ Hayes Fawcett recently tweeted out that Kirkland is down to five potential landing spots for his college career. Besides Alabama, he also has Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Florida in the mix.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Payton Kirkland is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’7 325 OT from Orlando, FL holds a total of 64 offers Where Should He Go? 👇🏽https://t.co/suqDmKvzDZ pic.twitter.com/QPdaQ9u6ak — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 18, 2022

Kirkland tweeted out shortly after a visit to Florida that he along with two other high-level prospects from the central Florida area, Malik Bryant and Derrick LeBlanc, will be announcing their college decision on July 23.

