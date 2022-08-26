4-star Oregon WR target Ja’Kobi Lane announces commitment

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In a bit of a shocking development, 4-star WR Ja’Kobi Lane announced on Friday that he would be committing to the USC Trojans, choosing to go to Los Angeles rather than coming up to Eugene and joining the Oregon Ducks, which was said to be his “dream school.”

After earning a scholarship offer from Oregon earlier this summer, Lane quickly picked up Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports to choose the Ducks. Instead, he bucked that trend by going to USC with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and 2023 5-star QB Malachi Nelson.

In Eugene, Lane would have joined 5-star QB Dante Moore and 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey.

Film

Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

AZ

WR

Rivals

3

5.7

AZ

WR

ESPN

3

78

AZ

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

90

AZ

WR

247 Composite

4

0.8940

AZ

WR

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mesa, Arizona

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

175 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Utah Utes

  • Auburn Tigers

  • Iowa State Cyclones

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

