4-star Oregon WR target Ja’Kobi Lane announces commitment
In a bit of a shocking development, 4-star WR Ja’Kobi Lane announced on Friday that he would be committing to the USC Trojans, choosing to go to Los Angeles rather than coming up to Eugene and joining the Oregon Ducks, which was said to be his “dream school.”
After earning a scholarship offer from Oregon earlier this summer, Lane quickly picked up Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports to choose the Ducks. Instead, he bucked that trend by going to USC with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and 2023 5-star QB Malachi Nelson.
In Eugene, Lane would have joined 5-star QB Dante Moore and 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey.
Film
Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
AZ
WR
Rivals
3
5.7
AZ
WR
ESPN
3
78
AZ
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
90
AZ
WR
247 Composite
4
0.8940
AZ
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Mesa, Arizona
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
175 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022
Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Texas A&M Aggies
Utah Utes
Auburn Tigers
Iowa State Cyclones