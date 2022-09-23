4-star Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq leaps up the rankings in 2023 class

The commitment that Oregon got from 4-star tight end Kenyon Sadiq flew under the radar quite a bit. He’s a dynamic player on the field, but not a flashy recruit off of it. Coming from Idaho Falls, there was not a ton of hype or publicity surrounding his high school career, and while he can play with the best of the best, I’d feel confident in saying that not a lot of Duck fans knew about Sadiq before he announced that he was coming to Eugene.

Now that he’s in the fold, though, it’s about time you got excited about him. The 6-foot-3 tight end is a playmaker, and figures to be more of a pass-catcher and offensive weapon — a la Terrance Ferguson — rather than a blocker.

On 247Sports, he is listed as the No. 11 athlete in the 2023 class. However, On3 recently refigured their top-300 rankings for this cyle, and Sadiq made a big jump up in the TE rankings, where he now sits at No. 7 in the class.

If you haven’t seen film of this kid, then that needs to change. It’s about time he got some hype as part of Oregon’s incoming class.

Film

Kenyon Sadiq’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 ID TE Rivals 3 5.7 ID TE ESPN 4 80 ID TE On3 Recruiting 4 92 ID TE 247 Composite 4 0.9238 ID TE

Vitals

Hometown Idaho Falls, Idaho Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-3 Weight 220 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 10, 2022

Committed to Oregon on August 15, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Iowa State Cyclones

Michigan Wolverines

Twitter

Top 10 TEs in the updated 2023 On300💪 https://t.co/HxekaGKgo9 pic.twitter.com/OkYO4wXxLA — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire