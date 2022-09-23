4-star Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq leaps up the rankings in 2023 class

Zachary Neel
The commitment that Oregon got from 4-star tight end Kenyon Sadiq flew under the radar quite a bit. He’s a dynamic player on the field, but not a flashy recruit off of it. Coming from Idaho Falls, there was not a ton of hype or publicity surrounding his high school career, and while he can play with the best of the best, I’d feel confident in saying that not a lot of Duck fans knew about Sadiq before he announced that he was coming to Eugene.

Now that he’s in the fold, though, it’s about time you got excited about him. The 6-foot-3 tight end is a playmaker, and figures to be more of a pass-catcher and offensive weapon — a la Terrance Ferguson — rather than a blocker.

On 247Sports, he is listed as the No. 11 athlete in the 2023 class. However, On3 recently refigured their top-300 rankings for this cyle, and Sadiq made a big jump up in the TE rankings, where he now sits at No. 7 in the class.

If you haven’t seen film of this kid, then that needs to change. It’s about time he got some hype as part of Oregon’s incoming class.

Kenyon Sadiq’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

92

ID

TE

Rivals

3

5.7

ID

TE

ESPN

4

80

ID

TE

On3 Recruiting

4

92

ID

TE

247 Composite

4

0.9238

ID

TE

 

Vitals

Hometown

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

220 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on April 10, 2022

  • Committed to Oregon on August 15, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Iowa State Cyclones

  • Michigan Wolverines

