4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride.

Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

It came down to three schools, and the Oregon Ducks were certainly in the mix until the end. Ultimately, though, Carlos Locklyn wasn’t able to pry away Edwards, who is ranked as the No. 19 RB and No. 324 overall player in the 2023 class.

The Ducks have 4-star RB Dante Dowdell already in the 2023 class but would love to add one more blue-chip player to the mix down the road.

Film

Dylan Edwards’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 KS RB Rivals 3 5.7 KS RB ESPN 4 81 KS RB On3 Recruiting 4 90 KS RB 247 Composite 4 0.9000 KS RB

Vitals

Hometown Derby, Kansas Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-9 Weight 165 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 18, 2022

Edwards commits to Kansas State on June 23, 2022

Edwards de-commits from Kansas State on July 29, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Kansas State Wildcats

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire