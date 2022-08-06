4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride.
Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.
It came down to three schools, and the Oregon Ducks were certainly in the mix until the end. Ultimately, though, Carlos Locklyn wasn’t able to pry away Edwards, who is ranked as the No. 19 RB and No. 324 overall player in the 2023 class.
The Ducks have 4-star RB Dante Dowdell already in the 2023 class but would love to add one more blue-chip player to the mix down the road.
Film
Dylan Edwards’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
KS
RB
Rivals
3
5.7
KS
RB
ESPN
4
81
KS
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
90
KS
RB
247 Composite
4
0.9000
KS
RB
Vitals
Hometown
Derby, Kansas
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-foot-9
Weight
165 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on April 18, 2022
Edwards commits to Kansas State on June 23, 2022
Edwards de-commits from Kansas State on July 29, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Kansas State Wildcats
Breaking: 4️⃣star athlete Dylan Edwards commits to Notre Dame. #GoIrish 🍀
More from Edwards: https://t.co/KM4KwaNMx4 pic.twitter.com/R4p15sUxow
— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 6, 2022
