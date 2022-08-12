4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board.

4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation.

Film

Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

182

IL

OT

Rivals

4

5.9

IL

OT

ESPN

4

133

IL

OT

On3 Recruiting

4

91.15

IL

OT

247 Composite

4

0.9263

IL

OT

 

Vitals

Hometown

East Saint Louis, IL

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

358 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Recruited by Adrian Klemm

  • Offered on Jan. 13, 2022

  • Official Visit on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Florida Gators

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Missouri Tigers

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Jackson State Tigers

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

