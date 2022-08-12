4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment
In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board.
4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.
For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation.
Film
Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
182
IL
OT
Rivals
4
5.9
IL
OT
ESPN
4
133
IL
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
91.15
IL
OT
247 Composite
4
0.9263
IL
OT
Vitals
Hometown
East Saint Louis, IL
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
358 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Recruited by Adrian Klemm
Offered on Jan. 13, 2022
Official Visit on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida Gators
Michigan State Spartans
Missouri Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies
Jackson State Tigers
