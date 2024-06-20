4-star Oregon target Justin Hill sets commitment date following Ducks OV

The Oregon Ducks are hosting blue-chip EDGE Justin Hill on an official visit this weekend in Eugene, and they’ve got a major opportunity to make a lasting impression on him before his commitment.

On Wednesday, Hill announced that he would be announcing his commitment in the coming month, scheduled for July 3rd.

Hill is rated by 247Sports as the No. 60 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 7 EDGE. He is currently down to the final four schools of Oregon, USC, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Of those four schools, the Ducks are getting the final official visit, which is the exact spot you want to be in as far as high school recruiting goes. This weekend, Dan Lanning and his team will have a chance to make one final impression on the blue-chipper and try to bring him to Eugene for good.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire