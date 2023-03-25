4-star Oregon target Aaron Flowers sets commitment date with Ducks in the mix

The Oregon Ducks will soon find out if they are going to be able to land one of the top defensive backs on their recruiting board in the 2024 class.

4-star safety Aaron Flowers recently announced via his Instagram that he has set a commitment date for April 7, where he will decide between the 10 schools he has listed among his top 10. The Ducks are in the mix, along with Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, and several others.

Flowers is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 safety in the class and No. 175 overall player in 2024. He took a visit to Eugene earlier in March and reportedly had good things to say about the Ducks.

We will see in the coming weeks whether or not Oregon can add to its 2024 class, which currently is ranked No. 8 in the nation.

Aaron Flowers Recruiting Profile

Instagram Story

Visit Photos

Pictures from 2024 4-star DB Aaron Flowers unofficial visit to Oregon this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/4BUh3uTJOV — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) March 20, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 TX S 247Sports Composite 4 0.9297 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 4 81 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 83 TX S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 190 pounds Hometown Forney, Texas Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023

Visited Oregon on March 17, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

USC Trojans

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Baylor Bears

Louisville Cardinals

Michigan State Spartans

Washington Huskies

Oklahoma Sooners

Story continues

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire