4-star Oregon target Aaron Flowers sets commitment date with Ducks in the mix

The Oregon Ducks will soon find out if they are going to be able to land one of the top defensive backs on their recruiting board in the 2024 class.

4-star safety Aaron Flowers recently announced via his Instagram that he has set a commitment date for April 7, where he will decide between the 10 schools he has listed among his top 10. The Ducks are in the mix, along with Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, and several others.

Flowers is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 safety in the class and No. 175 overall player in 2024. He took a visit to Eugene earlier in March and reportedly had good things to say about the Ducks.

We will see in the coming weeks whether or not Oregon can add to its 2024 class, which currently is ranked No. 8 in the nation.

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

90

TX

S

247Sports Composite

4

0.9297

TX

S

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

S

ESPN

4

81

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

4

83

TX

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

190 pounds

Hometown

Forney, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023

  • Visited Oregon on March 17, 2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • USC Trojans

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Baylor Bears

  • Louisville Cardinals

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Washington Huskies

  • Oklahoma Sooners

Highlights

