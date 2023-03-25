4-star Oregon target Aaron Flowers sets commitment date with Ducks in the mix
The Oregon Ducks will soon find out if they are going to be able to land one of the top defensive backs on their recruiting board in the 2024 class.
4-star safety Aaron Flowers recently announced via his Instagram that he has set a commitment date for April 7, where he will decide between the 10 schools he has listed among his top 10. The Ducks are in the mix, along with Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, and several others.
Flowers is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 safety in the class and No. 175 overall player in 2024. He took a visit to Eugene earlier in March and reportedly had good things to say about the Ducks.
We will see in the coming weeks whether or not Oregon can add to its 2024 class, which currently is ranked No. 8 in the nation.
Aaron Flowers Recruiting Profile
Instagram Story
Visit Photos
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
S
247Sports Composite
4
0.9297
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
S
ESPN
4
81
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
83
TX
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
190 pounds
Hometown
Forney, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023
Visited Oregon on March 17, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Baylor Bears
Louisville Cardinals
Michigan State Spartans
Washington Huskies
Oklahoma Sooners
Highlights