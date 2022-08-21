4-star Oregon DL target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah Utes
In a matter of days, the Oregon Ducks might cause some havoc in the Pac-12’s recruiting world. After they news they might be in line to land a commitment from safety R.J. Jones, who recently decommitted from the California Golden Bears, the Ducks are picking up a prediction to land four-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant on the same day he announced his decommitment from the Utah Utes.
Bryant, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 60 DL and No. 607 player in the 2023 class, was offered by the Ducks in early August. On Saturday, he announced he would reopen his recruitment once again.
Does that mean that he has eyes for Eugene? One writer at Rivals went as far as to say so:
🔮: Just entered a new @Rivals #FutureCast Prediction in favor of Oregon to land Vicksburg (Miss.) 4 ⭐️ DT Caleb Bryant.
Bryant decommitted from Utah earlier tonight.@RyanYoungRivals @MattRMoreno @adamgorney @RivalsCole
— Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) August 21, 2022
Film
Caleb Bryant’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
87
MS
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
MS
DL
ESPN
3
77
MS
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
90
MS
DL
247 Composite
3
0.8819
MS
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Vicksburg, Mississippi
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
250 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on Aug. 9, 2022
Decommitted from Utah on Aug. 20, 2022
Top Schools (Per 247Sports)
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Utah Utes
I Am Verbally Decomitting From The University Of Utah .💯 My Recruitment Is Now 100% Open.
— Calebbryant (@Calebb_45) August 21, 2022
