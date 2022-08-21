4-star Oregon DL target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah Utes

In a matter of days, the Oregon Ducks might cause some havoc in the Pac-12’s recruiting world. After they news they might be in line to land a commitment from safety R.J. Jones, who recently decommitted from the California Golden Bears, the Ducks are picking up a prediction to land four-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant on the same day he announced his decommitment from the Utah Utes.

Bryant, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 60 DL and No. 607 player in the 2023 class, was offered by the Ducks in early August. On Saturday, he announced he would reopen his recruitment once again.

Does that mean that he has eyes for Eugene? One writer at Rivals went as far as to say so:

Film

Caleb Bryant’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 MS DL Rivals 4 5.8 MS DL ESPN 3 77 MS DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 MS DL 247 Composite 3 0.8819 MS DL

Vitals

Hometown Vicksburg, Mississippi Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-3 Weight 250 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Aug. 9, 2022

Decommitted from Utah on Aug. 20, 2022

Top Schools (Per 247Sports)

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Utah Utes

Twitter

I Am Verbally Decomitting From The University Of Utah .💯 My Recruitment Is Now 100% Open. — Calebbryant (@Calebb_45) August 21, 2022

