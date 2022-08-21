4-star Oregon DL target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah Utes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Utah Utes
    Utah Utes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Oregon Ducks
    Oregon Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • California Golden Bears
    California Golden Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

In a matter of days, the Oregon Ducks might cause some havoc in the Pac-12’s recruiting world. After they news they might be in line to land a commitment from safety R.J. Jones, who recently decommitted from the California Golden Bears, the Ducks are picking up a prediction to land four-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant on the same day he announced his decommitment from the Utah Utes.

Bryant, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 60 DL and No. 607 player in the 2023 class, was offered by the Ducks in early August. On Saturday, he announced he would reopen his recruitment once again.

Does that mean that he has eyes for Eugene? One writer at Rivals went as far as to say so:

Film

Caleb Bryant’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

87

MS

DL

Rivals

4

5.8

MS

DL

ESPN

3

77

MS

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

90

MS

DL

247 Composite

3

0.8819

MS

DL

Vitals

Hometown

Vicksburg, Mississippi

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

250 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on Aug. 9, 2022

  • Decommitted from Utah on Aug. 20, 2022

Top Schools (Per 247Sports)

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Utah Utes

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories