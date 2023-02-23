4-star Oregon commit picks up offer from Georgia Bulldogs

The Oregon Ducks have done a great job getting out to a hot start on the recruiting trail after finishing the 2023 cycle with one of the top 10 classes in the nation. Already, Oregon has the No. 8 class in the 2024 cycle, with a handful of highly-rated 4-stars.

However, it appears that the defending national champions are working to steal one of those highly-rated recruits away. It was announced on Wednesday that 4-star OT Fox Crader, who committed to Oregon back in December, received an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Crader, who stands at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 OT and 343 overall player in the 2024 class. Coming from Vancouver, Washington, Crader has been recruited heavily by the Ducks, who wanted to keep him in the Pacific Northwest for his college years.

There is no word yet on whether a visit will eventually come of this offer.

Crader is not the only Oregon commit who has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. 4-star WR Jordan Anderson, the No. 13 WR in the 2024 class, received an offer from Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes earlier in the year as well.

Fox Crader’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 89 WA OT Rivals 3 5.5 WA OT ESPN N/A N/A WA OT On3 Recruiting 3 86.71 WA OT 247 Composite 4 0.8915 WA OT

Vitals

Hometown Vancouver, WA Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 275 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on June 17, 2022

Committed to Oregon on November 21, 2022

Highlights

