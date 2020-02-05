4-star Oregon commit Jayson Jones says "Eugene feels like home"

The Ducks got a massive commitment on National Signing Day in 4-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones who flipped from Alabama to Oregon.

No, like literally massive. At 6-foot-6, 340-pounds Jones should be a menace in the trenches for Andy Avalos' defense for years to come.

After making his decision, Jones did an interview with Chad Simmons of Rivals to explain his decision to enroll in Eugene.

"If I go to that program it can help me thrive as a person and also a player. What really stood out to me about Eugene was [John E. Jaqua Academic Center for Student Athletes], it's just for student-athletes," Jones said. "Also how they have classes set up to make it easy for you basically you almost have to want to fail to fail."

Jones had been a longtime Alabama recruit but reopened his recruitment his senior year, and that's when Oregon swooped in. He told Rivals how Oregon separated themselves and when he knew he was going to be a Duck.

It was probably that Saturday night [of my official visit] and I got to be around the players... We had a lot of [similar] interests and being around the coaching staff made it very comfortable for me. And Eugene feels like home. It feels like Calera, [Alabama] but just with the university.

You can watch the full interview here.

