4-star Oregon CB target Kevyn Humes reclassifies to 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks put the final stamp on an elite 2024 recruiting class on Thursday night with the addition of 4-star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson, but another prospect who they were pursuing in the future might have just become available in the present.

On Monday morning, 4-star cornerback Kevyn Humes, the No. 29 CB in the 2025 class, announced that he would be reclassifying to 2024 and signing with a team this offseason. Humes is from Baltimore, Maryland, and goes to the same high school as Oregon signee Ify Obidegwu.

Breaking: St. Frances Academy (Md.) CB Kevyn Humes reclassifies to 2024. Humes has locked in two OVs for January and will sign in February. The latest: https://t.co/giDRm9vh2c pic.twitter.com/pko9kBKs6s — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 25, 2023

Just over a month ago, when Humes announced his top five schools, he had the Ducks as one of the finalists, alongside Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Alabama.

The Ducks signed 25 players in the 2024 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation. They will also look to get a commitment from 4-star WR Gatlin Bair, who will sign during the late signing period in February. We will see if they decide to further pursue Humes now that he is available earlier than expected.

