4-star Oregon CB Caleb Presley now receiving predictions to flip to Washington

Dante Moore is not the only potential flip that Oregon Duck fans need to be worried about.

Over the past month, there has been buzz picking up that Oregon’s 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, will flip from the Ducks to the Washington Huskies. Presley took an official visit to Washington early in December before taking another visit to Eugene, and it’s been believed that he has been leaning towards staying home rather than coming south to Oregon.

On Sunday morning, both 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman placed Crystal Ball Predictions for Presley to flip, which is the most damning forecast that we’ve seen yet for the Ducks.

Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

93

WA

CB

Rivals

4

5.9

WA

CB

ESPN

4

83

WA

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

93.15

WA

CB

247 Composite

4

0.9604

WA

CB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Seattle, Washington

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 3, 2020

  • Visited Oregon on June 18, 2022

  • Visited Washington on December 2, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on December 9, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • UCLA Bruins

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Washington Huskies

