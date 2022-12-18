4-star Oregon CB Caleb Presley now receiving predictions to flip to Washington
Dante Moore is not the only potential flip that Oregon Duck fans need to be worried about.
Over the past month, there has been buzz picking up that Oregon’s 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, will flip from the Ducks to the Washington Huskies. Presley took an official visit to Washington early in December before taking another visit to Eugene, and it’s been believed that he has been leaning towards staying home rather than coming south to Oregon.
On Sunday morning, both 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman placed Crystal Ball Predictions for Presley to flip, which is the most damning forecast that we’ve seen yet for the Ducks.
Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
WA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
WA
CB
ESPN
4
83
WA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
93.15
WA
CB
247 Composite
4
0.9604
WA
CB
Vitals
Hometown
Seattle, Washington
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 3, 2020
Visited Oregon on June 18, 2022
Visited Washington on December 2, 2022
Visited Oregon on December 9, 2022
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
UCLA Bruins
Michigan State Spartans
Texas A&M Aggies
Washington Huskies