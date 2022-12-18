4-star Oregon CB Caleb Presley now receiving predictions to flip to Washington

Dante Moore is not the only potential flip that Oregon Duck fans need to be worried about.

Over the past month, there has been buzz picking up that Oregon’s 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, will flip from the Ducks to the Washington Huskies. Presley took an official visit to Washington early in December before taking another visit to Eugene, and it’s been believed that he has been leaning towards staying home rather than coming south to Oregon.

On Sunday morning, both 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman placed Crystal Ball Predictions for Presley to flip, which is the most damning forecast that we’ve seen yet for the Ducks.

Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 WA CB Rivals 4 5.9 WA CB ESPN 4 83 WA CB On3 Recruiting 4 93.15 WA CB 247 Composite 4 0.9604 WA CB

Vitals

Hometown Seattle, Washington Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 3, 2020

Visited Oregon on June 18, 2022

Visited Washington on December 2, 2022

Visited Oregon on December 9, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

UCLA Bruins

Michigan State Spartans

Texas A&M Aggies

Washington Huskies

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire