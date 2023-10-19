4-star Ondre Evans addresses Tennessee football's drop in interest, flip to Georgia from LSU

If Tennessee football had maintained interest in CPA four-star defensive back Ondre Evans, the Lions star said he certainly would have counted the Vols as a possible landing spot.

Instead, Evans flipped his original commitment to play college football from LSU to Georgia Wednesday after what he described as a consistent push by the Bulldogs to land the state's No. 2 prospect and No. 15 cornerback, nationally, in the 2024 class according to 247Sports Composite.

"Tennessee was in the picture my freshman year, but your freshman year you can't commit," Evans said. "They offered me and I talked with coach (Josh) Heupel but the communication (over time) wasn't good and the recruitment wasn't really good either. I was interested in Tennessee but it didn't seem like they were that interested in me."

Tennessee was the first Power 5 school to offer Evans, whose high school career began at Pearl-Cohn. He transferred to CPA as a sophomore and was primarily a wide receiver until last fall when he switched focus to defensive back.

Evans said he essentially moved on from the idea of being in Knoxville during his junior season at CPA and Tennessee was not among his final five schools he announced June 9. LSU and Georgia were, along with Alabama, Michigan and N.C. State. By June 15, Evans had decided to commit to LSU.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was a constant presence for Evans, who took an unofficial trip to Athens last week to watch Georgia practice and soak up the atmosphere. When he and Joe Stanford, Evans' legal guardian, returned, it was apparent where Evans felt he needed to be.

"I'd been talking with coach Brown for a while now and he's shown me some things that I can get better at on the playing field," Evans said. "We talked about playing time and really about development. He feels if I can get the fundamental things about playing the position down, then my athletic ability will take me to that next level."

Evans said he knows he likely won't see the playing field early at Georgia. But he's embracing that challenge and knows if he cracks the starting lineup at Georgia, his ultimate goal of the NFL is within reach.

"It's harder to get on the field at Georgia because of the guys they have there," Evans said. "That's something I can look at to push myself and that's the environment that I want to be in."

Evans has been more of a presence on offense this season with 16 receptions for 339 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he has eight tackles and two passes defended as opponents often avoid throwing in his direction. CPA (7-1, 4-0) faces FRA (8-0, 4-0) in a huge Division II-AA Middle Region game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Stanford said LSU will continue to recruit Evans leading up to the early signing period, Dec. 20. But with Georgia coach Kirby Smart's background on defense and his attention to the Bulldogs DB room, Georgia made more sense for Evans in the long run.

"The level of coaching on the defensive side of the ball and the stability, just knowing college football is so transactional now and at Georgia there’s this stability from a coaching standpoint," Stanford said. "That was the biggest allure for Ondre."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football: Ondre Evans on Vols recruiting, flip to Georgia