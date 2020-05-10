4-star OLB Clayton Smith names Oregon Ducks in his top 6

Earlier this week, Mario Cristobal said the Ducks were "big game fishing" on the recruiting trail this season.

Oregon got further evidence of that claim Sunday afternoon when 247Sports four-star outside linebacker Clayton Smith named Oregon among his top-six teams, along with LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Florida State, and Texas.

The announcement comes after the Ducks landed a commitment from three-star outside linebacker Terrell Tilmon from the Lone Star State and four-star offensive tackle Bram Walden: the top player in Arizona.

Former Heisman Trophy finalist LaMichael James liked to see the Ducks in Smith's top-six.

Oregon offered the linebacker back in January.

After a great conversation with @AADucksDC I'm blessed to say I've EARNED an offer from the University of Oregon 🦆 #scoducks pic.twitter.com/vuDUk4Vm6W — C$ (@claytonsmith_10) January 13, 2020

There were mild concerns over the Ducks only having five commitments in the 2021 recruiting class heading into May but that's because Cristobal and his staff have their eyes on highly touted four and five-star recruits.

"We feel this is going to be our best class, quite honestly," said Cristobal in an appearance on Happy Hour with the Ducks. "In terms of the groundwork that's laid and the things that we feel are pretty imminent, we feel very strongly about it."

Despite having just seven verbal commitments, Oregon ranks as the nation's 20th best class and 2nd in the Pac-12 behind USC.

Here's what 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks has to say about Smith.

Possesses a great frame that could translate to hybrid edge role, while showing the athleticism to play traditional off-line linebacker spot. Good height and length with ample frame potential. Explodes off the line as a pass-rusher. Gets good extension and uses inside arm well for leverage. Bends well relative to height and length. Flies around the arc. Showed improved move set with more nuance in junior season.

You can watch his junior highlights here.

4-star OLB Clayton Smith names Oregon Ducks in his top 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest