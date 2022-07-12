4-star OL sets commitment date; Oregon listed as a finalist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oregon Ducks
    Oregon Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class could get some more strength in the coming weeks.

After adding 5-star quarterback Dante Moore at the end of last week, the Ducks have a number of prospects who will be announcing their commitments at some point this month. Among them is 4-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, who announced on Tuesday that he will be making his decision on July 25th at 3 p.m. PT.

Banuelos is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 56 IOL in the 2023 class. He currently has two Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports to commit to the Ducks.

We will see later this month if Oregon’s offensive line can pick up another core member.

Film

Michael Banuelos’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

WA

IOL

Rivals

3

5.6

WA

IOL

ESPN

N/R

N/R

WA

IOL

On3 Recruiting

3

85.83

WA

IOL

247 Composite

3

0.8652

WA

IOL

Vitals

Hometown

Burien, WA

Projected Position

Interior Offensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

290 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Recruited by Adrian Klemm and Viane Talamaivao

  • Offered on January 22, 2022

  • Official Visit scheduled June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • USC Trojans

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories