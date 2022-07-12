4-star OL sets commitment date; Oregon listed as a finalist
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oregon DucksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class could get some more strength in the coming weeks.
After adding 5-star quarterback Dante Moore at the end of last week, the Ducks have a number of prospects who will be announcing their commitments at some point this month. Among them is 4-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, who announced on Tuesday that he will be making his decision on July 25th at 3 p.m. PT.
Banuelos is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 56 IOL in the 2023 class. He currently has two Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports to commit to the Ducks.
We will see later this month if Oregon’s offensive line can pick up another core member.
Film
Michael Banuelos’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
WA
IOL
Rivals
3
5.6
WA
IOL
ESPN
N/R
N/R
WA
IOL
On3 Recruiting
3
85.83
WA
IOL
247 Composite
3
0.8652
WA
IOL
Vitals
Hometown
Burien, WA
Projected Position
Interior Offensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
290 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Recruited by Adrian Klemm and Viane Talamaivao
Offered on January 22, 2022
Official Visit scheduled June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
USC Trojans
Let’s go !!! #Scooo🦆 #Gigem👍🏾#Fighton✌️ @CoachCross2 @TFordFSP @RealMG96 @BrandonHuffman @Murdock_02 pic.twitter.com/XK9Juenife
— Micah_Banuelos (@MicahBanuelos23) July 12, 2022
1
1