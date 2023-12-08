4-star OL recruit Coen Echols announces his decommitment from Texas A&M football team

With the impending departure of Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson forthcoming, some of the Aggies’ top recruits are reevaluating their options.

4-star offensive line prospect Coen Echols is the latest recruit to de-commit from Texas A&M. Echols released a statement via X on Friday afternoon to announce his decision.

“I would like to start off by thanking the Lord for blessing me to be where I am today,” Echols stated. “I would also like to thank my family for their continued guidance and support. I would like to thank the Texas A&M coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity and I would like to thank the fans and players for the love they have shown me and my family. “I wish nothing but the best for Texas A&M, but with all that being said, my recruitment is 100% back open. Please respect me and my family’s decision at this time. This isn’t just any decision, but a life decision.”

Echols is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound interior offensive lineman from Katy High School in Texas with over 30 offers. He was recruited primarily by Robinson along with former offensive line coach Steve Addazio.

Robinson is remaining with the Aggies for the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 versus No. 22 Oklahoma State at NRG Stadium in Houston. Afterward, he will be departing College Station to become the new defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

