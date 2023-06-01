4-star OL Michael Uini puts UGA football in his top group

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Michael Uini has listed his top six schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Uini considers Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, and Florida to be his top schools.

Uini plays high school football for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. Copperas Cove is located about an hour north of Austin.

The four-star is ranked as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 24 player in Texas in the rising senior class. Uini is the No. 134 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class.

The four-star offensive tackle is a good student. Uini holds scholarship offers from top college football programs like Nebraska, USC, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Alabama. Uini has been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game and the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman recently visited both South Carolina and Clemson.

Georgia currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The Bulldogs have 16 total commitments including a pair of offensive tackles. However, the Bulldogs will continue to look to add talented offensive linemen in the 2024 cycle.

Michael Uini announced his top schools via Twitter:

