4-star OL Mason Short names top schools

Four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short, who recently decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide, has named his top schools. The Crimson Tide did not make the cut of Short’s latest top schools. Short decommitted from Alabama after visiting the University of Georgia and a few days after Nick Saban retired.

Short’s top schools are Georgia, Clemson, Kentucky, and Ohio State. Short is currently projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia offered a scholarship to Mason Short in April 2022 and have continued to heavily recruit the talented in-state offensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound interior offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 161 player in the class of 2025. Short is considered the seventh-ranked interior offensive lineman and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a junior.

The talented offensive line prospect announced his top schools via social media:

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Mason Short is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 310 IOL from Evans, GA is ranked as a Top 10 IOL in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UM6yf0vxeo pic.twitter.com/EcsCtqNE3c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 16, 2024

The talented offensive line recruit was previously committed to Alabama from April 2023-Jan. 2024.

