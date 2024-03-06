4-star OL Kaden Strayhorn names top schools

Four-star offensive line recruit Kaden Strayhorn has named his top schools. Strayhorn includes the Georgia Bulldogs in his top 12.

Kaden Strayhorn is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Strayhorn is ranked as the No. 380 recruit in the country and the No. 20 interior offensive lineman. Strayhorn is the No. 54 recruit in Florida, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman considers USC, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Texas, Missouri, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, Florida, Ohio State and Michigan to be his top schools.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs already have a solid foundation to the 2025 recruiting cycle with multiple five-star commitments. Georgia holds the No. 8 class of 2025 in the country.

Kaden Strayhorn announced his top schools via social media:

To all the coaches who recruited me. Thank you for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/6QBZWDa8F4 — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) March 2, 2024

Georgia is always looking to sign elite offensive line prospects. The Bulldogs typically take in between five and seven offensive line recruits per cycle.

