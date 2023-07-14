4-star OL Jonathan Daniels makes commitment

Four-star offensive line recruit Jonathan Daniels has committed to Florida State over Georgia and Kentucky. Jonathan Daniels went on June official visits to all three of his top schools, but ending up rolling with the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman is considered both an offensive tackle and interior offensive line recruit. Jonathan Daniels plays high school football for Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida. Daniels will be staying close to home at Florida State.

Daniels is ranked as the No. 104 recruit in the nation and the No. 5 interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports. Daniels is the No. 12 player in Florida.

Florida State has 17 total commitments in the class of 2024 and the No. 11 recruiting class in the country.

Georgia recently solidified its class of 2024 with a commitments from a slew of massive four-star offensive line recruits. Kirby Smart and Georgia have the top-ranked class of 2024 in the country. The Dawgs have 26 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia football holds commitments from six offensive line recruits in the rising senior class, so the Bulldogs may be all set on the offensive front for the class of 2024.

Jonathan Daniels announced his commitment to Florida State via social media:

