4-star OL Jason Zandamela names top 5

Four-star offensive line recruit Jason Zandamela has named his top five schools. Zandemela’s top schools are Georgia, Florida State, Miami, USC, and Oklahoma.

The four-star interior offensive lineman plans to focus on his top five schools moving forward, so it is unlikely that any other schools will enter the picture.

Jason Zandamela is presently favored to commit to the Florida State Seminoles, per 247Sports. The four-star interior offensive lineman plays high school football for Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida.

Zandamela is the No. 135 recruit in the class of 2024. The Clearwater standout is the No. 7 interior offensive line prospect and the No. 22 player in Florida. Zandamela played a lot of center during the 2022 high school football season.

The four-star has gone on recent visits to Miami, USC, and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman has a massive 6-foot-11 wingspan according to his Twitter page. Zandamela plans to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

Interestingly, Zandamela is a former rugby player who spent his youth in Mozambique before moving to the United States in 2020. His career will be fun to follow.

Zandamela announced his top five schools via Twitter:

Since arriving in the US in 2020, I have had the opportunity to build relationships with many incredible programs from across the country. However, to ensure I’m making the right decision for my future, these are the schools I’ll be communicating with moving forward. Thank you.🙏 pic.twitter.com/FMmoMLC0n4 — Jason Zandamela🇲🇿 (@JasonZandamela) May 22, 2023

More!

Stetson Bennett looking good in Rams uniform at NFLPA Rookie Premiere 2024 tight end Colton Heinrich commits to Georgia football Nolan Smith signs big rookie contract with Philadelphia Eagles 4-star Florida RB commit schedules visit to Georgia Reaction: top punter Drew Miller commits to UGA football

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire