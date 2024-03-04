4-star OL Jaelyne Matthews names top schools

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Jaelyne Matthews has named his top six schools. Matthews decommitted from the Penn State Nittany Lions in Sept. 2023.

Matthews’ top six schools are Georgia, Syracuse, Tennessee, Maryland, Rutgers, and Miami.

Matthews is a member of the class of 2025. He is ranked as New Jersey’s No. 2 recruit. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football are favored to land a commitment from the former Penn State commit. Matthews is ranked as the No. 90 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 10 offensive tackle, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman is versatile at the high school level. He plays both offensive and defensive line for Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey.

The elite offensive tackle would be an excellent addition to Georgia’s class of 2025. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Georgia has five total commitments and the No. 8 recruiting class in the country.

Jaelyne Matthews announced his top schools via social media:

Georgia football finished with the nation’s top signing class in the 2024 cycle.

