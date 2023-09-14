4-star OL Jaelyne Matthews decommits from Penn State

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Jaelyne Matthews has decommitted from the Penn State Nittany Lions. Matthews, a member of the class of 2025, is New Jersey’s No. 1 recruit in his recruiting cycle.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football are expected to be in the mix for the former Penn State commit. Matthews is ranked as the No. 71 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 9 offensive tackle, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman originally committed to Penn State in Jan. 2023. Matthews is versatile at the high school level and plays both offensive and defensive line. Matthews plays high school football for Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has deep ties to the New Jersey area and is helped Georgia become more dominant at recruiting in the Northeast.

The elite offensive tackle would be an excellent addition to Georgia’s class of 2025. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Georgia has six commitments and the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.

Jaelyne Matthews announced his decommitment from Penn State via social media:

Penn State has the nation’s No. 16 class of 2025 with two total commitments.

