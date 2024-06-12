4-star OL, former Alabama commit projected to commit to Georgia football

Four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs football program. The prediction comes just a few days after Glover took an official visit to the University of Georgia.

The class of 2025 recruit plays high school football for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Glover was previously committed to Alabama before decommitting after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Glover’s final four schools are Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida State. Now, it appears that Georgia has taken the lead for the elite offensive line prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman fits the mold of what Kirby Smart and his staff are looking for in the trenches. Glover is ranked as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman, the No. 34 player in Georgia and the No. 285 player in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports.

Kirby Smart continues to be a force in recruiting. Georgia has recently landed four commitments in the class of 2025 and is one of the hottest recruiting programs in the country right now.

Georgia has consistently produced NFL draft picks along the offensive front during Smart’s time in Athens. Georgia is showing no sign of slowing down.

Here’s a photo from Glover’s recent trip to UGA:

Glover has an official visit to Tennessee scheduled for June 14 and one to Florida State on June 21. Tennessee and Florida State are hoping to make a strong impression on the Langston Hughes offensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire