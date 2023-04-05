4-star OL Fletcher Westphal visits Georgia football

Four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal’s recruitment is heating up. Westphal is one of the top players at his position in the junior class. Westphal recently visited the Georgia Bulldogs.

The massive offensive tackle is ranked as the 236 player in the class of 2024. Westphal is the No. 20 offensive tackle in the nation and the third-ranked player in Virginia.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels offered a scholarship to Fletcher Westphal back in April 2022. The four-star offensive tackle recruit updated his top 10 schools, which included the Georgia Bulldogs and several SEC foes.

The 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive tackle plays football for Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia, which is located northwest of Washington D.C. and is just across the border of Maryland.

The 2024 offensive tackle overwhelms many high school defenders with his size and mobility. The Tuscarora lineman has gone on spring visits with Tennessee, Florida, and Michigan State.

Westphal took a picture with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on his visit to Athens:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire