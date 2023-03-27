4-star OL fired up to receive offer from Georgia football

Four-star offensive guard recruit Chauncey Gooden was pumped to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia. Gooden, who is ranked as the No. 64 player in the class of 2025, is a state champion.

Gooden plays high school football for Lipscomb Academy High School in Nashville, Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive guard recruit is the third-best interior offensive lineman and the third-ranked recruit in Tennessee.

The four-star offensive lineman has spring visits planned with Auburn, Clemson, and South Carolina.

Each time Gooden receives a scholarship offer, he notes how blessed he is to receive the offer. Gooden uses excellent vocabulary for every offer, but the word he used after earning an offer from Georgia is not one you hear recruits use everyday.

Here’s how Gooden reacted to receiving a scholarship offer from Georgia football:

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have four total commitments in the class of 2025 including verbal pledges from two five-star recruits.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire