4-star OL Elijah Prichett names UGA, Bama to top schools

The University of Georgia has offered a scholarship to football recruit Elijah Pritchett in Oct. 2020. Now, Georgia is among Pritchett’s top four schools.

Pritchett is a member of the class of 2022 and plays offensive tackle. He has great size at 6 feet, 6 inches and weighs 280 pounds. Pritchett is the top-ranked high school senior in Georgia that remains uncommitted.

Pritchett plays high school football for George Washington Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia. Pritchett is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 9 offensive tackle in the class of 2022.

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs will look to keep the talented in-state lineman in The Peach State. Pritchett, who has committed to the 2022 All-American Bowl, is rated as the No. 8 recruit in the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs do not like to miss on elite in-state prospects.

The four-star offensive tackle announced his top four schools of Georgia, Alabama, FSU, and USC via Twitter:

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Elijah Pritchett is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits⁣

⁣

The 6’7 295 OT from Columbus, GA is ranked as a Top 100 Player in the Class of 2022.⁣

⁣

Story: https://t.co/lSGDNqeOQ3 pic.twitter.com/ZC3BIGId17 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 20, 2021

Best of luck to Pritchett wherever he ends up playing college football. We’ll provide updates throughout his recruitment. He’s a key in-state player to watch in the class of 2022.

Georgia and Alabama are fighting to have the top-rated recruiting class in the SEC as usual. Nationally, UGA has the fifth-ranked class and Alabama has the fourth-ranked class.

Will Elijah Pritchett join Georgia Bulldogs offensive linemen like Xavier Truss in Athens? (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Story continues

Elijah Pritchett is currently projected to sign with the Florida State Seminoles. FSU desperately needs improved offensive line play and Pritchett would be a huge addition to their recruiting class of 2022.

More!