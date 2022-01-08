4-star OL Earnest Greene commits to Georgia football

Four-star offensive guard recruit Earnest Greene has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Texas, Alabama, and Ohio State. The talented offensive lineman played high school football for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Greene committed to the University of Georgia on Jan. 8 during the All-American Bowl on NBC. Greene signed with UGA during the early signing period, but did not make his decision public until now.

The St. John Bosco star is ranked as the No. 2 offensive guard in the class of 2022 and the No. 41 recruit overall. Earnest Greene has great size at 6-foot-4 and weighs 330 pounds.

Earnest Greene will look to make an early impact at UGA. The Bulldogs have a lot of offensive line talent, but Greene is capable of earning early playing time.

Earnest Greene, offensive tackle at St. John Bosco (California) during the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson. (Ken Ruinard/Greenville News)

Greene is rated as the No. 3 recruit in California. He joins Brock Bowers and Kendall Milton as elite California recruits to sign with Georgia during the Kirby Smart era.

Greene’s tape shows his positional versatility. He plays both left and right tackle against high-level competition. Greene, who is an excellent run blocker, played left tackle in the All-American Bowl.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 3 ranked class of 2022 in the country. Greene’s signing is huge for offensive line coach Matt Luke. Greene is arguably Georgia’s best offensive line signee in the class of 2022.

Kirby Smart has done an impressive job rebuilding Georgia’s offensive front during his career with the Bulldogs.

