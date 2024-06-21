4-star OL Dontrell Glover moves up commitment date

Four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover has moved up his commitment date from July 1 to June 24. Glover recently went on an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The four-star is predicted to commit to Georgia football. The elite offensive lineman plays high school football for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

Glover is ranked as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman, the No. 34 player in Georgia and the No. 285 player in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports.

Glover was committed to Alabama before decommitting following Nick Saban’s retirement. Glover’s final four schools are Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida State. Georgia is in the lead for the elite offensive line prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman fits the mold of what Kirby Smart and his staff are looking for along the offensive front. Florida State appears to be an unlikely destination for Glover, who moved his June official visit with the Seminoles to the fall.

Kirby Smart continues to be a force on the recruiting trail. Georgia recently landed four commitments in the class of 2025 and has the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation.

Here’s a photo from Glover’s recent official visit to the University of Georgia:

Georgia has 13 commitments in the class of 2025, but the Dawgs and offensive line coach Stacy Searels have just one commitment along the offensive front in four-star Mason Short.

