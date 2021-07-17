4-star OL Dave Iuli commits to Oregon Ducks over home-state Washington & USC originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After finishing as the runner-up for the nation's No. 1, and therefore Washington's No. 1. player two weeks ago, the Oregon Ducks landed its first four or five-star talent from the state since 2005.

Four-star offensive lineman Dave Iuli committed to the University of Oregon via his Instagram page, becoming the 16th verbal commitment for the Ducks 2022 class.

With his decision, the Ducks jumped to having the No. 8 class nationally, leaping Florida State, and remained atop the Pac-12.

Earlier this week, he announced his top-five schools via his Twitter account which included Oregon, Oklahoma, USC, Washington and Cal with a commitment looming on Saturday. All but Cal were announced to be in his then-soon-to-be announced top-five in an interview with The Oregonian's Andrew Nemec.

Oregon makes the Top 5 for standout OL @dave51235546 - he’s committing on Saturday July 17 pic.twitter.com/Q0mdxh7o1n — Paul (@TheCorpatty) July 12, 2021

Iuli previously told Nemec he plans to sign this December during the early signing period and enroll to the university in January 2022.

247Sports composite ranking has the 6'4", 320-pound lineman as the nation's No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 194 player nationally.

Brandon Huffman of 247Sports projects Iuli as a Day 3 NFL Draft pick with a player comparison to Wyatt Teller.

"Good athlete with mobility, versatility to play inside or outside," he wrote. "Uses strength to open up holes, gets out in front and paves the way when pulling and can pick up blitzers and adept in pass protection. Somewhat of a tweener and had some injury concerns. A Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as third day pick."

He officially visited the Ducks on June 18th.