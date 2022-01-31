4-star OL Dave Iuli sets decision date, likely to pick between Oregon, Miami, and USC

One of the higher-rated prospects on the Oregon Ducks recruiting radar has official set a date for his official decision. 4-star interior offensive lineman Dave Iuli, who is rated as the No. 10 IOL in the 2022 class, will announce where he is signing on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Iuli has not listed who he will be deciding between, but if you were to follow his recruiting over the past month, it’s safe to guess that the ultimate contenders are the Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes. Iuli was committed to Oregon under Mario Cristobal and the past coaching staff, and he de-committed back in late December after the new coaching staff was put together in Eugene. While the USC Trojans have also made a late push for Iuli, Cristobal has continued to recruit him hard down in Coral Gables, and the momentum seems to be headed in the direction of the 4-star prospect signing with the Hurricanes.

However, Oregon did get a win over the weekend by getting Iuli to come to Eugene for a last-second visit to meet Dan Lanning and the staff one last time before making his decision.

Though Oregon is certainly in the running, they are not considered the favorite to land Iuli. According to 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Washington product is currently projected to follow Cristobal down to Miami end join the Hurricanes.

