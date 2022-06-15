4-star OL Clay Wedin makes commitment to Michigan State football

Michigan State has just gotten bigger, better and stronger within the trenches landing 4-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin out of the sunshine state. Wedin is another result of a successful month for the Spartans coaching staff.

I am so thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to commit to being a Spartan Dawg and apart of the Juice Squad!! #NEXT2T3P #ChopLife #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/oFFBdgzePK — Clay Wedin (@ClayWedin) June 15, 2022

Wedin is a native of Tampa, Florida, where he is a member of Carrollwood Day High School. Wedin projects as an offensive tackle.

Michigan State beat out the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and others for Wedin’s talents. Wedin is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect that comes in at No. 374 in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

