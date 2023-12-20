4-star OL Blake Ivy signs with Texas A&M over LSU and Texas

“I appreciate everyone coming out and supporting me today. I know it’s early and you had a lot of things you could do but y’all are here, so I appreciate that,” Ivy said in August. “I would like to first start by giving thanks to God for blessing me with the ability and talents to take this game and use it as a tool to better my future. To my family, for all the unconditional love and support throughout my life and my football journey. To my mom, for bringing me into this world and raising me to be the man I am today. Even though it always wasn’t easy, for believing in me, seeing the best in me and sacrificing to get things that we need and want, even though it wasn’t always easy.

“To my dad for stepping into my life, when my biological father didn’t want to be there. For showing me what a real man looks like protecting and providing for his family and for teaching me valuable lessons that I will take with me in my next chapter in life. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates for bringing the best out of me every day and helping me get to where I am today. I want to thank all the college coaches who saw something in me, giving me a chance to play for their team and be a part of their family.

“With that being said, I will be attending Texas A&M University.”